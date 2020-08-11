To The Daily Sun,
I have nothing against motorcycles. I had one when I was younger. My son and brother had one most of their lives. What I don’t like is the noise. I’m sure that 90 percent of the population has been woken up at night by a loud motorcycle. When was the last time that someone was arrested for straight pipes?
The police said they can’t enforce the law. The only thing you need to do is stick something in the pipe. If there are no baffles, it is against the law. I hope that someday someone will run for governor and this law will be enforced.
Hubert Houle
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.