To The Daily Sun,
How many of us decry the partisanship, and nastiness of the current political scene?
Wouldn’t it be nice if there were someone free to work across party lines, who had no agenda but the economic success of N.H.? Well we do! Eliza Leadbeater is running as an Independent for Belknap County District 2 (Gilford and Meredith) and a vote for her would be a vote for a better future for N.H. and our country.
She has an impressive work background. After living in England for 15 years and starting her own business there, she worked in economic development in VT. In the 90s she was hired as the Belknap County director of Economic Development. On a shoestring budget she developed a revolving loan fund which brought millions of dollars to the area and helped numerous area businesses make a go of it, when banks had turned them down.
She has been the “go to” person to help get tax credits for start-up businesses, housing efforts, and arts organizations.
She understands programs of the federal government, that when combined with local resources can move projects forward. To coin a phrase, she “knows how to make deals.” She was behind many initiatives, including helping to put together federal, state and local funding for the shoe factory building, which brought moderate income housing, the Lakes Region Daycare Center, and the medical facility to the huge old mill at Busy Corner. The redevelopment of the old Allen Rogers building into Beacon St. West housing was a dream of hers. Her encouragement brought the Winnipesaukee Playhouse to Meredith, worked to see the complex in Lakeport converted to the Opechee Inn, and saved the former Endless Belt mill on the river in Tilton from demolition.
Back in the 90s she worked with local businesses and high school students in a program to encourage young people to stay local. She arranged for students to tour local factories and learn about jobs with a good wages, health benefits, and retirement options.
She was looking to make the “Stay, Work, Play” theme a reality years ago. Even in her retirement, she has been advising local businesses and organizations, as well as being a tireless volunteer/fundraiser for the Meredith Library.
Her creativity, and vast experience would make her an asset to our Belknap legislative delegation, as well as the Legislature. I hope you’ll consider her ability to bring people together to solve N.H.’s problems. Gilford and Meredith voters look for her in the Independent column on your ballot.
Barbara Zeckhausen
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.