To The Daily Sun,
I’m appalled at the political shenanigans going on right now. The Democraict Governors' Association (DGA) has paid for and released a hit piece on Governor Sununu regarding his handling of the Covid-19 situation.
They are desperate to make themselves relevant. It's sickening. I've heard every single Democrat bash Sununu with the exception of Senator Hassan. I give her so much credit for working with him for New Hampshire. The rest of them are infuriating and so are the keyboard warriors who think they know and could do his job so much better. He's working so hard and it doesn't matter what he does, he's getting so much flack. He's either closing down too much or not enough or or or. I'm so tired of the constant criticism.
The governor is doing a great job. He's keeping people from going crazier than they are and he's working for New Hampshire. I can't even imagine how difficult this must be for him and his family. Good Lord. They should be working with him not trying to build their political careers by tearing him down. I'm most disgusted by Lou Delasandro and that mess he's in with Senator Soucy and Rep. Shirtleff. I thought better of him. Chris looks so tired, but he's still smiling. God Bless Him. We are lucky to have him.
Stay home, stay well and we’ll emerge from this stronger.
Hillary Seeger
Alexandria
