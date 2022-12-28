In his letter of Dec. 23, Charles Henry Bradley writes about money being spent on evil programs. Programs to promote abortion, the unconstitutional incarceration of Jan. 6 protesters and the housing and feeding of illegal invaders crossing our open border. Bradley blames the "uniparty."
He's identified a problem, but I believe it's spiritual in nature, not political. The goals being promoted are those of the globalists who run our country from behind the scenes.
They are Satanists. They promote murder and tyranny in the examples Bradley gives. They are the same people promoting transgenderism, which eradicates simple reality. A man is a man. A woman is a woman. If you can force people to reject the simple logic of this, you have effectively erased reality. They want to call pedophiles "minorly attracted people," normalizing crimes against children. These are the same people deciding not to prosecute violent criminals, making violent crime much more prevalent everywhere.
When you get right down to it, it's very simple. It's an anti-God movement. Anti-God and pro evil. In other words, it's Satanism, pure and simple. The only answer to this is to return to God. The way to do that is to accept his son, Jesus Christ as your lord and savior. A society rooted in biblical truth would not put up with this nonsense.
