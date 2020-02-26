To The Daily Sun,
Yes, there are wildlife killing “contests” held in N.H.
In N.H., coyotes are usually the target of these “contests” but red and gray fox have also been targeted. Senate Bill 588 proposes to ban these contests. These “contests” are organized, sponsored events during which participants are awarded prizes (guns, ammo etc.) or money for the killing most, the largest or the smallest coyote or fox. Typically, no use is made of the dead animals and they are discarded as waste.
Senate Bill 588 is not an anti-hunting bill. This legislation would not affect lawful hunting and fishing as licensed and regulated by N.H. Fish and Game. The Bill’s only objective is to prohibit inhumane, unsporting, and wasteful wildlife killing "contests," which do not reflect well on New Hampshire’s ethical sportsmen and sportswomen and which are opposed by a growing number of wildlife management professionals.
Despite claims to the contrary, killing contests do not reduce the coyote population or protect livestock, pets or deer from predation. Even if large numbers of predators are removed from an area, scientific evidence demonstrates that predator species such as coyotes respond through an increase in numbers, a result contrary to the claims of the sponsors of these “contests.” And there is no evidence that coyotes preying on deer results in a reduction of N.H.’s deer population. In fact, even with an apparent increase in the number of coyotes in NH, the deer harvest is higher than it has been for decades.
Please help us succeed in our efforts to pass this bill by emailing or calling your state senator and ask them to support Senate Bill 588. Even better, attend the hearing on March 3 and sign in in support of this bill.
Weldon Bosworth
Gilford
