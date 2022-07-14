To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank Rep. Mike Sylvia for listing Reps. Glen Aldrich, Harry Bean, Barbara Comtois, Gregg Hough, Dawn Johnson, Richard Littlefield, Tom Ploszaj, Norm Silber, Paul Terry and of course himself. Now the public has a complete list of who they don't want to vote for. He's not the only one who's watching. Remember, he works for us. He should stop blaming others for his errors. If that many people are blaming him for something, what’s the common denominator?
Helen McSheffrey
Belmont
