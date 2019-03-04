To The Daily Sun,
To answer Jim Mayotte's question with facts, not opinion, I submit this information. "Executing Babies": Here are the facts:
Infants are rarely born alive after abortion procedures, and if they are, doctors do not kill them.
The Born-Alive Infants Protection Act of 2002 is an Act of Congress. It extends legal protection to an infant born alive after a failed attempt at induced abortion. It was signed by President George W. Bush.
The bill defines a "born alive infant" as "person, human being, child, individual" and acknowledges human rights of any child born within the United States.
"Born Alive" is defined as the complete expulsion of an infant at any stage of development that has a heartbeat, pulsation of the umbilical cord, breath, or voluntary muscle movement, no matter if the umbilical cord has been cut or if the expulsion of the infant was natural, induced labor, cesarean section, or induced abortion.
Decisions as to whether to resuscitate an infant based on medical efficacy are taken out of the hands of medical professionals. Doctors would not be permitted to take into consideration the actual health and conditions of the baby; they would have to treat the child as they would any other child born alive at the same gestational age.
As to the rest of the Trumpsters, I believe we've had other Republican presidents before T., meaning that Democrats have fairly and unfairly lost elections before; so, we're not still grieving as Mr. Tjaden suggests. It's just sad to see the demise of our democracy, standing in the world, and especially our integrity. Maybe Mr. Tjaden should tutor T. in English, with his fondness of big words like perseverate, mendacious, and pernicious. Heaven knows he (Trump) could use a larger vocabulary.
Celine Champagne
Belmont
