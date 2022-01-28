To The Daily Sun,
It appears to me that some of our Belknap County state representatives are doing everything but representing us. The manner in which this delegation is conducting itself is accomplishing anything but representation of the voters. Regardless of the color of your jacket, the obligation is to represent those who put you in your position. Gunstock Mountain Resort is ours as Belknap County residents and taxpayers, and I have heard little or no public support to the current direction of this delegation. To the contrary; we have seen multiple letters to the editor to support the continued “ownership” of our gem, and its direction, and many residents attending public meetings, but then not being allowed to speak. If the County Delegation really wants to have an outside source operate this resort, I ask that you do some homework and talk to those people whose community has “outsiders” running their local resort. Look outside of New Hampshire too. Park City in Utah is a mess because of the outside management of Vail Resorts. And is there really any interest from any corporate conglomerates? Would they take on a ski area that a delegation such as ours is playing tug of war with?
The delegation does not appear to be using any type of standards by which to choose the new commissioner, save for being in agreement with them and willing to vote for their misguided proposals. The scandal with Commissioner Peter Ness brings into question just who they feel is qualified to oversee administration of Gunstock. I spoke to ski instructors at Gunstock last Sunday, and the supervisor had to ask Mr. Ness to leave the meeting area where instructors gather to meet their lessons, as his behavior was so poor towards his fellow instructors. And this is the person who is going to be the chairperson of the Gunstock Area Commission? I have been in the ski industry as a professional for 35 years, and it blows my mind that a person would behave so poorly to his coworkers, and I share the same membership pin that he has, as a professional in our industry. I support Heidi Preuss for this position as she will bring the right mix of experience and judgment, as well as character, to the Gunstock Area Commission.
Hayden McLaughlin
Gilford
