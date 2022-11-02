I am appalled at the personal attacks and lack of civility in this election cycle, in particular at the local level here in Center Harbor and New Hampton. In the past candidates have been respectful and polite, but this year that model has been trashed by the campaigns of Sean Kavanagh and Citizens for Belknap, who have attacked incumbent Tom Ploszaj with lies bordering on slander, in my opinion.
The old adage “actions speak louder than words” applies here. Tom has consistently reached out to constituents and both local selectboards for guidance on how the community believes he should vote. And he listened. He has been accused of being a Free Stater, yet do some research and you’ll find that the Free Staters called him out and attacked him for not supporting their legislative agenda. What is Kavanagh's program for local residents? All he talks about are national issues.
Tom’s focus is on how our local communities will be impacted by legislation. His voting record shows balance and thoughtfulness. Most importantly, he has campaigned on the issues without personal attacks. If attacks and lies are how a candidate campaigns, how will he govern? If a campaign is supported by extreme partisan groups like Citizens for Belknap, whose interests are they focused on, voters' or the party? Please take these thoughts into consideration and make an informed choice Nov. 8 for Tom Ploszaj.
