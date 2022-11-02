To The Daily Sun,

I am appalled at the personal attacks and lack of civility in this election cycle, in particular at the local level here in Center Harbor and New Hampton. In the past candidates have been respectful and polite, but this year that model has been trashed by the campaigns of Sean Kavanagh and Citizens for Belknap, who have attacked incumbent Tom Ploszaj with lies bordering on slander, in my opinion.

