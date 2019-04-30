To The Daily Sun,
The recent announcement of State Representative Spanos and indications of Councilor Hosmer that they are running this year for mayor of Laconia, and the letters following, make it clear that we should be thinking long and hard as to who will be our next mayor.
Let’s begin with what is required of our mayor.
l. Must have a reasonable high degree of knowledge when it comes to how government and issues that it deals with.
2. Must have basic familiarity with Laconia City Government and how the Council operates as an institution.
3. Must have ability to competently chair a meeting.
4. Must be available to represent the city in Concord, city events, ceremonies, etc. in an articulate way.
5. Must have ability to commit to the time necessary to do the job.
I once asked former Mayor Seymour how much time he expended doing his job as mayor and was astounded when he said 20 hours a week and some of the duties not mentioned above he had to perform. They included conducting council meetings twice a month and special meetings as well.
Bi-weekly meetings with City Manager, serving as Laconia Airport Authority chairman, chair of Lakes Business Park Commission, serving Laconia Human Relations Committee, attending various city commissions and board meetings, school functions, and various other city organizations wanting the mayor to come before them.
He was typically out of his home at least three nights a week for city-related functions.
A lot to consider before you throw your hat in the ring. Those wishing to become the new mayor would be well-advised to think about this.
It occurs to me we already have one person now serving in the Council who meets all the criteria. He has not declared but I hope he will.
Having worked with him for 12 years, I know a lot about this man and how he thinks and acts for Laconia.
This man is Robert Hamel who is serving his 14th year as a city councilor for Ward 5, so he knows how the Council functions and has a huge amount of knowledge of what is going on and what has gone on and there is a lot going on.
We have the Colonial problem, the State School property, WOW trail, parking, rezoning, roads, drug problems and many other things. It is important to have someone at the helm who is well-versed on all these subjects.
In that respect, Bob Hamel is a member of the Finance Committee, chairman of the Land and Buildings Committee and as such oversaw the building of the new middle school and the Huot Center. He also oversaw a great deal of the new fire station. He has served nine years on the Park Commission, three of them as chairman.
When it comes to our roads, he has been the main promoter of more money for the roads. He reviewed the transportation needs of the Public Works and got rid of ages-old equipment and got modern up-to-date equipment.
He has been mayor pro tem for six years, great experience for the job. He is very involved with the negotiations refinancing of Colonial restoration. He serves on the Public Access TV Board.
All this and more qualify him beyond question.
As to his personal side, he has been a huge part of the Christmas Village for 44 years, donating time and money; volunteered in the past for 13 years for the Little League and Babe Ruth, and 13 years in the Lou Athanas group as asst. coach and referee.
He is a Vietnam-era veteran, serving four years in the Air Force, served 10 years as a part-time policeman, and presently serves part-time as county bailiff.
I would say there is a lot here and would urge Councilor Hamel to consider running for mayor of Laconia. Laconia needs someone with the experience and knowledge of what is going on. It is not the time for someone without the experience or background knowledge.
We need someone who has proven over the years what Laconia means to him. His record leaves no doubt.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
