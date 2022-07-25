Located on the Gunstock Nordic Trail System, Gunstock Nordic Association has been operating as an independent cross-country skiing and jumping club for over 50 years, after the alpine and nordic branches of the Gilford Outing Club separated in 1970. We rely upon Gunstock for many services including snowmaking, grooming, ski patrol, parking, and bathroom facilities. Gunstock and the Gunstock Area Commission permitted GNA to construct the Gary Allen Clubhouse in 2008, and many local businesses and volunteers donated their time and money to make that happen.
We offer training programs for skiers of all ages, some year-round, and open our clubhouse to local middle and high school cross-country ski teams during the winter; they store and prepare their skis for competition in the basement, and train in the heated upper level.
Countless local athletes have discovered cross-country skiing through the Gunstock Nordic Association, and many have represented their school and our club in the highest levels of state, regional and national competition.
Without these facilities, and the continued support of Gunstock and the Gunstock Area Commission, our nonprofit organization would not be able to continue operating as we do today, and the impact to the local cross-country ski community would be significant.
GNA has enjoyed a positive, mutually beneficial working relationship with Tom Day since he joined Gunstock in 2020. With everything Tom has accomplished, especially during the pandemic, it seems like he’s been there much longer.
The announcement that Tom and his leadership team submitted their resignations leaves us with great concern for the immediate and long-term future of Gunstock. It’s hard to imagine there’s a better qualified or more dedicated group of people available to run Gunstock Mountain Resort. We agree with the sentiment expressed by Gov. Chris Sununu in his letter to Belknap County residents, and we too are hopeful this crisis may be avoided.
President, Gunstock Nordic Association
