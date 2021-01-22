To The Daily Sun,
Attention Laconia, there is a fox guarding the henhouse! So in case, you missed it the Laconia Human Relations Committee is the mayor's committee. The committee's mission statement includes cultivation of a community-wide climate that does not tolerate prejudice of any kind which undermines the dignity of any person, and promotion of equal opportunity for all people. The latest panel included Mr. Carlos Cardona, who refers to himself as a leader of the Democratic Party, as well as a gay, Latino man as he unabashedly announces everywhere he goes, thinks the people of New Hampshire are “REDNECKS.”
Yep, it’s true; it’s on his Twitter account! (Although probably scrubbed by now) Mr. "I want to represent you Laconia and protect you from racism" is going to have to turn in his victim card and replace it with a chauvinist/xenophobic one.
He managed to get on the esteemed panel to undoubtedly virtue-signal from his moral high ground and point out all the hate of others and then, it was brought to light that Mr. Cardona embodies what the Mayor’s committee is there to fight against.
So I would gather that since Mr. Cardona is a Democrat, fellow Democrats like those who often grace these pages with outrage will publicly seek his dismissal from any association holding public trust, and demand a public apology for his hateful and chauvinistic views of our community. Those who should publicly admonish Mr. Cardona are his fellow former Democratic candidates for the State House, Marcia Hayward, Gail Ober, David Huot, and Charlie St. Clair, Ruth Larson, as well as County Commissioner Hunter Taylor, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer, unless they are OK with his derogatory post.
I doubt you’ll hear much from those folks, so I will close with this Mr. Cardona. Your ethnicity and sexual preference are as important to us “REDNECKS” as your shoe size and the prescription for your eyeglasses are. Instead of hateful identity politics try an issue once in a while.
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
