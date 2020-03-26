To The Daily Sun,
In trying to support our favorite local restaurants, I picked up a takeout order at Shooters Tavern on Rte. 3 in Belmont on Tuesday. I was pleasantly surprised to see they weren’t sitting around feeling sorry for themselves but had stripped the wooden slab bar and were ready to resurface it.
I walked away feeling people like this is why we will beat this virus. A ton of lemons were dumped on them, through no fault of their own, and they’re making lemonade.
Grant Ouellette
Belmont
