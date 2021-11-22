To The Daily Sun,
This letter is in response to Mr. Steve Earle's letter on "Indigenous People," dated Oct. 15. Sir "Indigenous" simply means, "a people native to this or any other country or land." We, whose ancestors came over here from Europe, were not and will never be considered "Indigenous." We are a product of Europe. Also, Christopher Columbus did not discover America. In 1499, Alonso de Ojeda, a companion of Columbus, sailed along with Portuguese merchants. A gentleman accompanied Alonso de Ojeda on his voyage to "The New Continent." The gentlemen's name, Amerigo Vespucci. When Amerigo Vespucci returned to Florence, Italy, he wrote and published the accounts of the voyage and a description of the continent they had visited, and from him it derives the name it bears, "America."
Gordon Mull
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.