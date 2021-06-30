To The Daily Sun,
I think the new rules the parks and rec have put into place referencing not barbecues on beaches and loud music was the right choice. I have been to the beach many times and have watched people just leave hot coals and sometimes release them in the channel to float down the channel along with the trash being left in parking spaces instead of putting it in trash cans and when you say something to these people they just laugh at you and walk away. The loud music is so loud you can hear it from lakeside so I commend the parks and rec for their decision to keep our parks safe and clean.
Gordon Hounsell
Laconia
