To The Daily Sun,
I’d like to get back to some more background for that world government system that Nebuchadnezzar’s dream represented. We’re going to look at a blessing Noah bestows on his son Japheth and how it has affected the development of nations. Again I’d like to stress, I don’t have all the answers. I just want to show you what I do see. Of Japheth, whom the best we can tell is the father of the European nations, Noah in Genesis chapter 9 pronounces this blessing on Japheth, “May God enlarge Japheth and let him dwell in the tents of Shem.”
Now without God’s guiding hand, all history would just seem to be random events that unpredictably happen. In fact, this is the philosophical outlook that today’s history professors emphatically teach. But when we consider God’s guiding hand, let’s see what happens.
The ancestors of the Europeans in Roman times and before were warlike barbarians. Honor for their men was found in valor in war. It doesn’t seem like they did much else than fight. After the fall of the Roman empire, they inherited the keeping of the Christian Scriptures, the Bible, though most remained illiterate and still warlike as can be seen in their feudal societies’ constant intrigues. Their economies were primarily agricultural. It was predominantly the clerical class of monks who were literate, and who kept the Scriptures and taught the people the Gospel. If the monks were upright the Gospel was preached. If they were corrupt the Gospel was corrupted. What was to be the balance of power between the spiritual and the temporal seemed to be continually being worked out in these medieval times, and they had what seems to have been an off and on relationship with the Eastern Roman Empire which was still in existence. Western Europe particularly the Holy Roman Empire considered itself to be the heir of the Western Roman Empire. Christendom, this was the state of Europe during the middle ages. Except for the Scriptures, their own self-image and God’s blessing through Noah, and faith in God, they didn’t have a lot going for them. If you take the spiritual aspect out of this picture they were the people that you would least expect the renaissance, the age of exploration, the enlightenment, and the industrial revolution to come out of. I did not mention the Protestant Reformation because they were perhaps the only people through whom that could come.
While the Europeans were still pretty primitive, the Chinese had already been building large sea-going ships, developed gun powder, the compass, and had movable-type. The Islamic Empire had Arabic numerals, geometry, and became the inheritors of the ancient Greek and Roman literature and they wanted to be the ones to bring these to the world, but it wasn’t to be. If history was random it would seem that these two civilizations should have been the movers and the shakers of history, but it wasn’t so. It was God’s choice, God’s blessing that determined that.
Enter the Crusades and the opening of the trade routes to the east and all of this knowledge that was there waiting for them was appropriated by the descendants of Japheth. Add Johannes Gutenberg and the steel plow to the mix and the rest is history. The Europeans become the dominant force in the world for centuries.
For those who bothered to look up Genesis chapter 9, you may have noticed there is another blessing there. It is, “Blessed be the Lord God of Shem.” This Blessing follows the Lord God’s true worshippers through their relationship with Him. It was passed on to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, Israel, and Judah, and to Jesus. The tents of Shem becomes Christ’s teaching. For those who are interested, these Blessings and the Blessing of Abraham’s son Isaac are the root source of the conflict between the Arabs and the Jews. But that’s another topic. All of this and more and still people will swear, that the Bible is not a history book.
The philosophy of random history that I described earlier gives the historian great liberty to shape history according to his own preference. I kid you not; they talk about it. Who do you think is telling you the truth? I’m not a historian. I am a student. What I see and what I discover I will tell you. What the Lord shows me as long as He gives me the liberty to tell you. I will.
John Demakowski
Franklin
