If there are any climate change deniers out there, you should pick up a copy of 9/2019 magazine National Geographic, titled “The Arctic” is heating up. It’s more than just ice sheets and icebergs melting. It’s also permafrost thawing out, which is allowing methane and carbon that was trapped below the frost to be released. This is adding to the greenhouse gases. There are villages, such as Newtok, Alaska, that will have to move, due to it sinking, where the permafrost melt will no longer support it.
I feel that all the efforts the United States makes to slow down global warming will not do much good if we don’t get countries such as China and India on board. I also think it’s a little late to buy a Prius.
Steven Belcher
Belmont
