To the Daily Sun,
It is indeed a great honor to once again come forward to tell the voters of Tuftonboro, Sandwich, and Moultonborough of the outstanding performance of our State Representative, Glenn Cordelli. His attendance record in Concord is proof of his dedication to serve his constituents to the best of his ability. But, obviously the job is never done, and there is always more to accomplish. New Hampshire can do better, and we will do better, with the help of our State Rep. Glenn Cordelli.
In addition;
• Rep. Cordelli has worked very hard for the best possible education for every child, as a member of the House Education Committee.
• He has sponsored or co-sponsored legislation to increase penalties for human trafficking, to increase the powers of local boards of education, allowing individuals to buy health insurance from out of state companies, and increased privacy protections for students and teachers.
• Has also been a leader in working to improve the County financial situation and better uses of the County complex property?
• He has been working for you and me to make sure that we can keep more of our own money rather than sending it to Concord like his opponents.
• He is Pro Life – Home Education Council, RTL Caucus.
• Serves on multiple County committees.
Rep. Glenn Cordelli is a dedicated Republican and has pledged to:
• Work for a growing economy and job creation.
• Work for regulation reduction.
• Work to fight the opioid crisis.
• Oppose any broad-based income or sales tax.
• Support Right to Work
• Work for budget reform.
• Defend individual and property rights.
• Work for accountability & transparency.
• Support the NH Constitution
Please bring your friends and neighbors to the polls on November 6, 2018 and help me re-elect Rep. Glenn Cordelli, the most dedicated and experienced person for the job.
Yours truly,
George R. Mottram, MBA
Moultonborough, NH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.