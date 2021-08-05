To The Daily Sun,
New COVID-19 cases and deaths are increasing rapidly. New Hampshire school boards and superintendents have critical decisions to make regarding the new school year. No child under 12 has been vaccinated. It is just a guess, but probably 50 percent or so of middle school and high school students are vaccinated against COVID. Many students come from homes where adults are not vaccinated. We don't usually know if teachers and staff are vaccinated. It appears that a critical look at masking, even for a short period, might be helpful in protecting children. Dunkin', Home Depot and Lowes are masking. Remember, a sick child does not care about the politics.
Gerald Guest
Laconia
