To The Daily Sun,
Nuclear-fusion (putting atoms together) is the only possible source of safe and clean energy which could supply our current and future yearly needs of more than five trillion kilowatt hours. The problem is that fusion has yet to work outside the "lab" and if it did another problem is there isn’t enough fuel — tritium — to supply a reactor let alone the number which is needed. msn.com/en-us/money/markets/biden-let-the-cat-out-of-the-bag-steve-forbes-calls-out-potus-confession/ar-AAXN11t?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=1ad3206935cd4b0db444f47d22f5d958.
Shutting carbon energy down before having an up-and-running solution.
Just in: June 2, The energy in nuclear waste could power the U.S. for 100 years, but the technology was never commercialized. Currently, Russia is the only country producing electricity with fast reactor technology: msn.com/en-us/news/world/the-energy-in-nuclear-waste-could-power-the-u-s-for-100-years-but-the-technology-was-never-commercialized/ar-AAY0JIp?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=3a5ce57cbeb047919e30bb11ddf69deb.
In 2019, the United States Department of Energy announced it was building its own fast-spectrum test reactor, the versatile test reactor, but it was not funded in the fiscal year 2022 omnibus funding bill. By not having a pilot test facility in the U.S. for almost 30 years, the U.S. is "effectively yielding leadership to Russia, China, and India who have this critical capability," the Office of Nuclear Energy said in a written statement in May.
That takes us back to square one. The same people that worked to stop our nuclear plants now seem amendable to using the waste product from them to operate nuclear plants to save us from global warming.
The mini ice age starting in 1300 ended about 1850. The Industrial Age has loaded carbon into the atmosphere since 1760; hadn’t it the southern states may have won the Civil War over the yet cold northern states. The Tambora eruption may have caused the mini ice age to last even longer.
Perhaps it isn’t noticed but a warmer climate requires less heating of home, which reduces CO2 emissions, more warming and homes won’t need.
Gerald Brooks
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.