Another election has passed. On the national and state level at least nothing has changed since the election of John Adams and the deceit and slander; the following election is describe as the most acrimonious (defective certificate).
Thomas Jefferson ignored a constitutional mandate in certified electoral votes. As vice president at the time, his accepting Georgia’s ballot made himself the newly elected president. The most vile was the election of Andrew Jackson and the foul accusations which contributed to his wife’s death. So this last election, instead of the incumbent party standing on their achievements, choose to misrepresent their opponents, nothing changed. Two hundred and thirty-three years of this has at least kept us as a constitutional republic rather than what the others in the world have had to live under.
The education in our public school system in the last 50 years has allowed the news media, internet and politicians to play our minds.
Much as with the banyan tree (page 14, The Laconia Daily Sun, May 23, 2018), it is the tiny wasp it depends on to span the ages; it was the idea of personal ownership which gave growth to the country we enjoy today. Hundreds of thousands have given their lives and welfare that we still have our freedom (of personal ownership). In just the last century, hundreds of millions have lost their lives not just in wars, but slaughter by their own governments.
It is when those controlling government are not the elected that the real problems begin; such is that little wasp’s power; the requirement of being reelected brings them forward and to suffer the sleights of those who would like to take their place. Aged politicians running for reelection leave a legacy of personal self gratification, not of service to the constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.