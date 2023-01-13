In August 2022, the Public Service Company of New Hampshire d/b/a Eversource Energy increased the electrical service rate for residential up 111.5%. This increase has been approved by the NHPUC (DE22-021). The PUC, DOE and OCA did investigate the request very well.

Eversource sold its hydroelectric power plants to Hull Street Energy LLC. and fossil fuel plants to Granite Shore Power LLC. So Eversource needs to purchase electrical power through a wholesale method.

