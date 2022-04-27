To The Daily Sun,
Part two of three: Another is Article 8, and this $750,000 should be returned to the people. This money should not be put in any fund to be used for building the new multi-million dollar HUB-Moultonborough Community, Activity and Aquatic Centre. We already have a community center, do we really need two swimming pools and all the maintenance cost and staff for maintaining them in a town the size of Moultonborough? We just need to remodel and renovate the present Community Center (Lions Club Building) and at a much lower cost and without a bond, and without the added expense of demolition of this building as proposed in the HUB plan. The present Community Center (Lions Club Building) is a solid building and does not need to be demolished. The proposed HUB facility will cost millions and will need to be bonded. Construction for the HUB is 2-4 years away. Please vote no on Article 8. I will be a selectperson for all the people in Moultonborough, not for a special interest group. My email address is mottram.g@yahoo.com for any resident in town to get in touch with me to address your concerns. If you leave your name, etc., I will reply to your query. I am a 100% service connected, disabled veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and, I need your help to get elected. Please vote George Mottram for Selectboard, May 10, at the Moultonborough Academy polls, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and please attend Town Meeting May 14, 9 a.m. at the Moultonborough Academy, and vote no on Article 8. This is a very important meeting, see you there. Remember, "United We Stand".
George Mottram
Moultonborough
