To The Daily Sun,
With the approach of Thanksgiving, so many of us take time to recall all those people who touch our lives and for whom we are very thankful. We at Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation are so thankful for the generosity of so many wonderful people, groups, and organizations who have supported us for many years through our Annual Community Spelling Bee. This year is no exception; we have so many people and groups to thank.
First, our MC, Pat Kelly; enunciator Rick Crockford; judges Pam Hayes and Kathy Gilman; each added a special flair to the Bee. The Laconia High School administration and facility crew provided us with all the support to make the venue inviting.
Thanks to Maya Minnick from the LHS who offered a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem to start the evening off. Also, special thanks to LRSF photographer Steve Loughlin; Jordan Chase Lund from LRPA TV (courtesy of station manager Grace McNamara); and Karen Bobotas from The Laconia Daily Sun.
Each year we are assisted by retired staff member Barbara Cushing-Moore who keeps our registration table organized and happy. A big thank-you also goes to all who attended the event to cheer on the spellers and all who purchased 50-50 raffle tickets. We also had a few items up for a silent auction this year, thanks to all who bid on these items. One other notable donation came from the Westcott Law Wonder Women, who tied with Holy Trinity School for most audience supporters in attendance. They received $50 as a prize and gave it back to the Foundation. They certainly are “wonder”ful “women.”
We were able to raise over $14,000 this year to benefit our “Friends of the Foundation Operating Fund”, which helps us cover the expenses associated with administering our scholarship programs.
The Bee would be nothing, of course, without our teams of intrepid spellers. Congratulations to the winners, the “Laconia Librarians.” This is their third win in the past 19 years. Coming in second place were the “Followers of the Word” from the Congregational Church. In addition to these teams there were 22 other wonderful teams from local businesses, schools, and fraternal groups.
We have been very fortunate over the years to have a handful of corporate sponsors, without whom the financial success of this event would not be possible. We would like to recognize these very generous donors: Baron’s Major Brands, Belknap Landscape Company, Inc., Meredith Village Savings Bank, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Chisholm, Persson & Ball, P.C. and the Mazzaschi Family.
In addition to these corporate donors, we had the support of over 100 individuals and businesses who sponsored teams, took ads in our programs or donated gift certificates to be awarded during throughout the evening. We wish we could list them all here, but space will not allow.
Just a reminder to college and college-bound students that our 2020 scholarship application will be available by mid-January on our website: www.lrscholarship.org-deadline April 1, 2020.
Donna Hennessey
Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, President
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.