To The Daily Sun,
When the primary election rolls around next year, I have already made my decision to vote for Don Bulduc for the U.S. Senate. You may wonder why, so read on and I will tell you.
Many candidates who run for political office the first time eventually show that they vote their conscience, but most others seem to always vote with their party, no matter what. They are more interested that their party win the election than what the people they purport to represent might want. What General Bolduc has going for him is a record of leadership which has resulted in proven successes. Individuals who enlist in the military services as privates and rise through the ranks to general officer positions do so on their own two feet, not because of some political connection. Don also uses common sense that many politician seem to lack and it makes you wonder how they got elected.
General Bolduc's exemplary Army career demonstrates his proven ability to lead and make important decisions which lead to excellent results.
Now you know why I am going to vote for him — how about you?
Elliot Finn
MSG, USArmy (Ret.)
Meredith
