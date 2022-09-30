To The Daily Sun,

It's always fun to explain to folks "from away" how Yankees have been practicing a pretty direct form of democracy at the local level. They seem amazed to learn that in New England, the voters come together at town meeting or deliberative session and make the decisions that guide the town for the next year. The experience gained locally makes voters much more understanding of the responsibility that is delegated to the elected representatives that we send to Concord and Washington to exercise our power.

