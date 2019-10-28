To The Daily Sun,
While reading the Union Leader today (10-28-19) I read about a upcoming event with Bryant Cory Messner. It is a Veterans’ Roundtable with guest General John F. Campbell (Ret.) and Lt. General David Halverson (Ret).
For all you that that don’t know Cory, he is running for the U.S. Senate. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was a former Army Ranger. He has had a home in Wolfboro for a dozen years and didn’t move here permanently until two years ago. This is another case of a Carpetbagger coming into our state to represent the voters of New Hampshire that have no idea who he is.
I myself am supporting Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc from Laconia, who served our country for over 36 years. He started as a enlisted man and made it all the way to the rank he retired. Along with people from all walks of life, Don is putting together a team that supports his dedication to his community, state, and nation.
We are working hard to get as many veterans to join our team as possible, especially veterans that have never voted.
I am sure he will have generals and high-ranking officers supporting him, but that is not what he is relying on. I served four years as a Navy Hospital Corpsman, from Sept. 22, 1960, to Sept. 21, 1964. I got out as a E-3 and the general treats me the same way as any other supporter. This is the same way he served his country. He worked for the men and women under him, not his superiors. With them, he followed orders.
Don is trying to replace Jeannie Shaheen, who spends more time representing the Democrat Party than New Hampshire, and most of the millions of dollars she has in her campaign don’t come from New Hampshire.
I do have to say she has been spending more events in New Hampshire than she ever has in all of her years as our senator. I am sure it has nothing to do with that she knows she is in the race of her life.
I would love to invite everyone to get to meet the general, especially veterans. After you do, I am sure we will be able to welcome you aboard.
If there was ever a time that we need someone that cares about God and Country, Don is that man.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.