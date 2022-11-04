Voters in Carroll County have an opportunity to make a statement about civility, scientific honesty and commitment in the upcoming election. Dr. Jerry Knirk has represented Freedom, Madison, Tamworth and Albany in Carroll County for the past six years. He has been a noted advocate for science and medical integrity in the New Hampshire Legislature, engaged in representing science and public health-based approaches to COVID-19, women's health, cannabis legislation and other similar important issues. As a respected physician and retired orthopedist, he has brought tireless dedication, as well as his education and experience, to his work as a legislator, benefiting his district as well as so many of us throughout the Granite State.
This year, his district (Carroll 3) was divided into two districts, so he is running in the floterial District 8, meaning that local supporters familiar with him are now diluted by a larger voting population to whom he must reach out in order to keep his seat. It is in that spirit that I write this letter of support. I am a physician colleague in another district and cannot cast a vote for Jerry, but along with his colleagues throughout NH, I appreciate greatly what Jerry has brought to the NH House, and can only hope that the voters of Carroll County will keep his voice and advocacy present for all of us. He is a voice of reason in difficult times.
Voters of Carroll 8, please cast a vote for science and civility and re-elect Dr. Jerry Knirk.
