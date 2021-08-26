To The Daily Sun,
I am saddened by the way the our president and his accomplices are treating the great country of The United States of America. Anyone with common sense could have gotten out of Afghanistan with orderly removal of all Americans, but Joe Biden did it like a little kid playing blocks.
That is why we need to have term limits on all politicians.
The influx of illegals on our southern border should not be happening, and you don't see any going to Delaware or San Francisco or down to the Cape where all this rhetoric is coming from.
Lets hope we can get out of the mess that they have created.
Gary Manson
Campton
