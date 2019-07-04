To The Daily Sun,
On June 24, the Franklin Animal Shelter enjoyed another wildly successful golf tournament. The second tournament to date exceeded last year's totals and easily exceeded this budget expectations!
All of this is due to the tremendous support from our Lakes Region community and event sponsors. Sponsoring directly to this event were: Longchamps Electrical, Benson Auto, Eptam Precision Solutions, Volvo Cars of Exeter, Lake Side Animal Hospital, Mad River Top Notch Tree Experts, The Homestead Restaurant - Bristol, Melissa DePalma, Laurence Boyett, Micheal Sharp Enterprises, JD Charron LLC, Advanced Lock & Alarm, The Gale Insurance Company, Jeremy Hiltz Excavating, Rusty's Towing, Central Gold Key Realty, The Hill General Store, LaChance Water Filtration, Down Home Doggie Daycamp LLC, C&S Wholesale Grocers, The Common Man Family of Restaurants, Jim & Wendy Mayotte, and Chris & Krista Hebert.
The Franklin Animal Shelter is grateful and thrilled to enjoy this support. Without like-minded companies and individuals like these, our efforts to care for and re-home neglected and abused cats and dogs would not be possible. We are truly thankful and blessed. We are excited to report that next year's golf tournament planning has already begun and we anticipate an even bigger, better, and more successful event.
Tom Seymour, President
Granite State Animal League
d/b/a Franklin Animal Shelter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.