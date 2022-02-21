To The Daily Sun,
A response to a letter published Feb. 16, referencing "The government is trying, right now, to pass a law that what is in the shots...can not be released for 75 years." Apparently, I have been fortunate to enter a "wormhole" and emerged 75 years in the future of 2092 as I came across the following information. The journey through time was an excellent adventure similar to visiting the Eloi and Morlocks in H.G. Well's "The Time Machine." Upon my hasty return, I promised to reveal the following contents of the COVID vaccines.
Herein is that revelation.
Pfizer/BioTech (mRNA vaccine) — The full list of ingredients is mRNA, lipids ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl) bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetetradecylacetamide, 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and glucose.
Moderna (mRNA vaccine) — the full list of ingredients is mRNA, lipids(SM-102,polyethylene glycol 2000-dimyristoyl glycerol, cholesterol, 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine), tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate trihydrate, and sucrose.
Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (vector vaccine) — The full list of ingredients is (recombinant, replication-incompetent adenovirus type 26 expressing the SAR-CoV-2-spike protein), citric acid monohydrate, trisodium citrate dihydrate, ethanol, 2 hydroxypropyl-'B'-cyclodextrin, polysorbate-80, and sodium chloride.
These vaccines do not contain eggs, preservatives, or latex. Note that ethanol is a dangerous compound, more commonly known as grain alcohol (but no concern).
Interestingly, these companies shared their knowledge rather than patenting their "secrets". A true national effort to facilitate the production of the vaccines.
OK, I do admit that I did not really transmute to the future. I was provided this information by a close very knowledgeable source, not at a Feb. 9 Wednesday evening meeting. One additional comment: unvaccinated people (that did not have the vaccine) had a 70% or more COVID infection rate, contrary to what was erroneously restated in the Feb. 16 letter. Of course, if you do not believe CDC and NIH, bovine milk is a good supplement to one's diet.
It is disconcerting that fake facts pertaining to the vaccine permeates the media.
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton Iron Works
