To The Daily Sun,
Last February three people were wounded by gun fire in Reykjavik, Iceland, which sent shock waves through the community as no one could remember the last shooting incident. Probably in 2007. This was an extremely rare event as Iceland has been number one in the world for the last 14 years in the Global Peace Index (one criteria being societal safety and security). The U.S. was 129 out of 163. According to Helgi Gunnlaugsson (criminology professor, U. of Iceland), "We don't see shooting in our society, and don't even see them in the criminal world." Coincidentally there were no semi-automatic weapons allowed into the country until 2019, but now there are 252.
Iceland has strict limitations on gun ownership. To get a license, the applicant must be 20 years old, pass physical and mental assessment testing, have no criminal record, pass a background check, have no large outstanding personal debt, have two recommendations as to psychological stability, meet with a police official to defend "Why a firearm?", attend a one-day seminar on gun use, safety and laws, and pass with a 75% on a written test. This process can take up to one year at which time the applicant is granted a permit for a shotgun or a "small" rifle. The permit must be shown during firearm transactions. All sales go through the police and are recorded on a national data base. To own a handgun or a semi-automatic weapon takes an additional year. Incidentally, residents and police do not carry weapons in public.
Coincidentally, Japan was recently in the news and has very similar firearm restrictions. Since 2017, 14 people (out of a population of 125 million people) were murdered by firearms.
Somewhat of a contrast with the U.S. where there are more firearms than residents. Just facts.
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton Iron Works
