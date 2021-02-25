To The Daily Sun,
Anyone who needs an elderly exemption in the town of Gilmanton has to fill out an application listing all income (including food stamps, fuel assistance, veterans benefits, etc), bank statements and assets (savings account, IRA, CDs, car, furniture, appliances, yard equipment, boat, motorcycle, jewelry, etc.), everything they own and cherish except their home. It's a listing of income and assets more detailed than your Federal Income Tax return. The low threshold for income and assets prohibited people from being accepted for property tax relief.
Last year a petition raising the thresholds to qualify for the elderly exemption (which reduces the valuation of their home) was signed by 68 residents of Gilmanton. The petition was reviewed and entered into the Town Warrant as Article 49. The voters approved it. Some 30 elderly people over the age of 65 requested and received property tax relief in 2020. It has cost the town five cents in an increased tax rate, or less than one percent of the town’s tax rate.
This year the Board of Selectmen has entered Article 15, rescinding last year’s action by the voters of Gilmanton, thereby returning the thresholds for an elderly exemption back to their 2019 levels. The result will be a tax increase for those 30 residents qualifying in 2020.
Vote NO on Article 15 on March 9 or on your absentee ballot.
Ernest R. Hudziec
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.