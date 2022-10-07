Recently I commented as an independent, undeclared voter on the candidates for the Senate, stating that I would vote for send my campaign contribution to Sen. Maggie Hassen based upon my evaluation of Gen. Don Bolduc.
This week I examined Congressional District 1 candidates to determine my selection and recommendations to family and acquaintances. In reaching my decision for District 1, I have examined candidate platforms, voting history (if they exist), conformity to electoral norms and most importantly honesty/consistency in recent public positions on critical issues.
As the Laconia Daily Sun limits letters to 300 words, I am only addressing this one contested election and that is the Senate contest between Karoline Leavitt and Chris Pappas. While I can be critical of quite a number of positions that Pappas has taken during his past terms as well as inconsistencies, I have reached the conclusion that Leavitt’s positions (1) pledging allegiance to Trump; (2) failure to acknowledge and call out the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, (3) coupled with a primary campaign against Matt Mowers advocating election decertification and adherence to Orange Jesus’ lies and misrepresentations makes her an entirely unacceptable candidate.
While I would not penalize Leavitt for her youth, her schizophrenic experience under Kayleigh McEnany, totally unregulated Second Amendment position and her extreme positions on absolutely no personal privacy in the bedroom and elsewhere show a clear inability to understand the Constitution.
For all the above reasons, I will be contributing to and voting for Rep. Pappas for reelection and urge all thoughtful voters to do likewise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.