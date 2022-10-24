To The Daily Sun,

This election, there is a lot of discussion about our skyrocketing energy costs and a lot of finger pointing. I’ve seen some blame the president, blame the failure of Northern Pass, blame the decision to cancel pipelines, and all manner of other irrelevant factors. The bottom line is the reason electricity costs are rising is that the cost of natural gas has skyrocketed. The primary causes for this are the war in Ukraine and increased demand worldwide as the economy continues to recover from a global pandemic.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.