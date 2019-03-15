To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank everyone that helped and supported me during the recent Gilmanton elections. I truly appreciate everything you did during the campaign and I enjoyed getting out talking with people about the issues that face our great town.
I would like to congratulate Selectman Warren on a very civil campaign, his win and wish him the best over the next 3 years.
Vinnie Baiocchetti
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.