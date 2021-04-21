To The Daily Sun,
It is with great indignation that I write to you about HB 544, titled “An Act Relative to the Propagation of Divisive Concepts.” I am ashamed that I need to explain the significance of critical race theory and how it relates to education in America’s school system. As you well know, the U.S. has a racist past that many Americans refuse to acknowledge (e.g., slavery, Japanese internment camps during World War II, genocide of indigenous peoples, etc.). It continues to be racist with such an arbitrary and unnecessary bill in the New Hampshire legislature. It is not only the choices people make that define us, but how we act on those choices of how to treat others as human beings, and not three-fifths of a person.
By definition, critical race theory seeks to understand and critically examine the law as it intersects with issues of race; it also challenges neoliberal ways of approaching racial justice. By no means does critical race theory in any way, shape, or form determine that any single person is inherently racist based on his or her own race.
I find it ironic that a predominantly white state and legislature seeks to undermine the efforts and progress made by fellow humans, especially Black and brown people, in advocating for racial justice. I have just one question for anyone who supports HB 544: Do you think that legislators included anyone belonging to a racial/ethnic minority while drafting this bill? If not, I urge you to not support HB 544 and seriously reconsider your efforts in promoting racial justice.
I think that New Hampshire can do better. It has to do better. Racism has no place in our legislature or even our country. If you are offended by critical race theory, I highly suggest you actually do your research instead of make arbitrary legislation based on hearsay. Critical race theory needs to be taught in our schools in order for the country to recognize its disgusting racist past.
Emily Duszlak
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.