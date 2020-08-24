To The Daily Sun,
I see that Don Bolduc from New Hampshire, running for the U.S. Senate, is being criticized for some thing he has said. Nowhere in any newspaper or the internet can I find any notification that the First Amendment to the Constitution has been eliminated. I wonder if anyone who criticized his language could furnish me with references as to where I might find the information as to when the First Amendment was eliminated from the Constitution?
Elliot Finn
Meredith
