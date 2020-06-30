To The Daily Sun,
New Hampshire is a very independent State, In Exeter on January 5, 1776, six months before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, it declared independence from England prior to the Declaration of Independence being signed July 4. Since New Hampshire then became a sovereign state, it became in effect a separate country.
This independence and firm belief in self government carries on today with town meetings to enact regulations for that town. Now, Republican Washington has decide to intrude on New Hampshire independent politics. N.H. candidates and native sons Don Bolduc, a retired decorated Army brigadier general with 33 years of brave and honorable service and Matt Mayberry, a decorated Air Force veteran, will no longer, like other Republican candidates receive support from the GOP.
Instead Trump and the GOP who have an insatiable appetite for power and control, have abandoned them to endorsed and support their own political hacks for New Hampshire officer holders. That hack pack (which includes more than one carpetbagger), and will now enjoy full financial support from him and the GOP and we can't let them buy their way into New Hampshire.
I am appalled by this intrusion on New Hampshire independence, but no political tricks from Washington or the GOP will swerve my determination to vote for the next senator from New Hampshire, Don Bolduc and the next Representative Matt Mayberry, in spite what political shenanigans the GOP wants to inflict on New Hampshirites. Live free or die!
Elliot Finn
Meredith
