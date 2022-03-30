To The Daily Sun,
Socialism has failed in every country in which it was tried, from the Soviet Union to three countries that recently tried it — Israel, India, and the United Kingdom — but rejected that philosophy as it didn't work. While there were differences between the totalitarian rule of the Soviets and the Democratic Israel, India, and the U.K., all of those countries adhered to socialist principles, nationalizing their major industries and placing economic decision-making in the hands of the government.
Social Democrats believe the government should provide basic services to the public, such as health care and education, for free. This appeals to the public because like most have-nots they can't resist getting something for nothing. But, when half the people believe they do not have to work, because the other half is going to take care of them, and the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because someone else is going to get what they earned, that is the beginning of the end of any nation. British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher observed, “the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
Now members of the U.S. government such as Bernie Sanders are proposing measures that have been tried in other countries and proven not to work. I don't understand their action, perhaps they should study history and learn something about socialism.
Elliot Finn
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.