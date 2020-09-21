To The Daily Sun
I see in the news that people in Boston are demanding Faneuil Hall be renamed because Peter Faneuil own slaves and," said Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition. “We believe "… that the name of a slave owner should not be attached to a publicly owned building,. . . ." But why stop with just Faneuil Hall? Since nine of our first presidents also owned slaves, perhaps we should change the name of, for instance, Washington, D.C., or Madison, Wisconsin, or rename the Jefferson Memorial, since that is named after a slave owner. Since nine of our first presidents were slave owners, perhaps a congressional committee should be name to obliterate all their names from history books.
Elliot Finn
Meredith
