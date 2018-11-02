To The Daily Sun,
Eliza Leadbeater is the perfect person to run for the House of Representatives for District 2 (Gilford-Meredith). Her experience in the field of economic development; her wide range of political and business relationships; her in-depth knowledge of Belknap County, the Sstate, and our nation all bring a critically important set of skills to address current and future legislative needs.
As an independent candidate she can proceed without being tied to any political ideology. Her presence in the Legislature and on the Belknap County Delegation would be a strong benefit to the district, the county, and the state.
Alida Millham
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.