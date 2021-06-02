To The Daily Sun,
So great to see the Daily Calendar back – maybe life is returning!
While writing, a long-overdue thank you to the Daily Sun for continuing “Our Yesterdays.” Warren Huse is a real treasure and I will admit his Saturday column is the first page I search for.
Thank you Warren, for your dedication and providing us with the opportunity to reflect on the past.
Eliza Leadbeater
Gilford
