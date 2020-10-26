To The Daily Sun,
I support Peter Brunette to be Belknap County Commissioner. Peter is a life-long resident of Laconia. His love for and roots for this area go deep. I came to know Peter over 30 years while I was serving on the Laconia Conservation Commission and he on the Laconia Planning Board. Peter not only understands but practices the need to nurture the inter-relationships of natural, social and economic factors for a stable society and community. His love for people led Peter to a career in the law where he courageously fights to protect the people’s rights. Peter comes from a working family and knows firsthand the value of unions. That is why he is endorsed by the NH SEA/SEIU 1984. Peter understands that the role of Belknap County is to care for its people. Peter will insure that the Belknap County Nursing Home is a place of quality care for our sick and elderly. Peter understands the good and bad of the Belknap County criminal justice system and will fight to insure our court system and jail protects society but also people’s rights under the law. But Peter also knows that Belknap County impacts people’s lives in many other ways, from mental health and substance abuse services to environmental protection and economic development. Belknap County needs a leader like Peter Brunette, a man of character, caring and creativity. Voters in Laconia, Sanbornton and New Hampton, vote for Peter Brunette.
Rick DeMark
Meredith, Nh
