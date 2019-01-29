To The Daily Sun,
A letter in Tuesday's paper indicates the writer's displeasure with Rep. Michael Sylvia. Despite being friends with Mr. Sylvia for a number of years, I am not qualified to comment on his income tax returns. The writer's eagerness to ascribe malfeasance to Mr. Sylvia is duly noted.
Based on personal knowledge, Mr. Sylvia did not misrepresent his New Hampshire residency. This canard has been kicking around for quite a while but the repetition does not vouchsafe its accuracy.
If the writer thinks that stating the grounds for jury nullification is illegal then she should prefer charges and see where that brings her. My view is that it is protected speech and a public service.
Dick Burchell
Gilmanton
