To The Daily Sun,
Recently a local hero of mine passed away, and he deserves one last letter to the editor remembering what he stood for: Ed Allard, loved by Belknap Democrats and opposed by some Republicans here, but none-the-less respected. But the best part was he made us all think. About our city, our state, and country. Whether you agreed with him or not, he for sure made sure we all thought about getting involved. He made sure his letters, unlike mine, were spelled correctly and meaningful — a letter that I could only imagine writing someday.
He inspired the young and the old to be involved, but as a historian, that he was to remember our history as people, so we don’t make the same mistakes again and succeed and build from what our founding fathers left us. He was one of those people that worked tirelessly behind the scenes without taking credit. When I first moved here 14 years ago, he made sure that I knew Laconia was a place for all.
As a tribute to Ed, here is a quote from Harvey Milk:
“Hope will never be silent.”
Carlos Cardona
Laconia
