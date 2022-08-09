To The Daily Sun,

As I have written before, there are two types of ignorance: innocent and willful. Innocent ignorance is common and is simply a matter of not knowing. This sort of ignorance is curable. Willful ignorance, however, is when someone holds onto a false belief despite all evidence to the contrary. This ignorance is hard to cure.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.