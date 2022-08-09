As I have written before, there are two types of ignorance: innocent and willful. Innocent ignorance is common and is simply a matter of not knowing. This sort of ignorance is curable. Willful ignorance, however, is when someone holds onto a false belief despite all evidence to the contrary. This ignorance is hard to cure.
I have always respected The Sun for its open editorial policies. I also respect the editor’s right not to print my letters. I do not regard such refusal as a violation of the First Amendment. The First applies to government censorship. It does require a private media outlet to print my letters.
People, not opinions are created equal. The Sun has the right to print anything but is it responsible to promote “opinions” which are proven to be blatantly false and incendiary? This is especially true when dangerous lies are shared again and again on an equal basis with the truth.
The truth is simple and clear: Biden won in 2020. This has been proven by election officials, state legislatures and in court.
It is equally true and provable that the Jan. 6 insurrection was not peaceful but a violent attack on our Capitol to prevent Congress from fulfilling its Constitutional duties. It was not a “false flag” operation plotted by the “Deep State.” It was planned by Donald Trump and his enablers. Long before the election, Trump groomed his followers to believe that if he lost it would be because the election was rigged.
When he lost and failed to prove voter fraud, he bullied election officials to change the vote. When all else failed, Trump incited a violent attack on Congress. The truth is not complicated.
