To The Daily Sun,
I was both humbled and pleased to have been nominated by the voters in Alton and Gilmanton to represent them, and all citizens, in the N.H. House of Representatives. This is my first-time running for political office and know I’ll have an uphill fight to win in a majority Republican district as a Democrat. Although I’m an "underdog,"’ all I ask for is voters to hear my "bark" by listening to what I stand for as a moderate, pro-growth advocate who knows the issues and will do, what I believe is right based on the truth — what’s fair, beneficial and will result in good will for all.
And, please vote your conscience on November 3, regardless of party affiliation.
Duane Hammond
Alton
