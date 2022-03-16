To The Daily Sun,
As we head into another campaign season here in the Granite State it won’t be long before our airwaves and mailboxes are flooded with political propaganda trying to convince us how horrible this candidate or that candidate is. Admittedly it’s both parties hard at work on every one of these attacks but if the last year is any indication of what’s to come, most will be aimed at Gov. Chris Sununu.
While not unexpected, it is disappointing that the debate can’t be about accomplishments and what’s best for New Hampshire. Gov. Sununu has successfully led our state though an unprecedented health crisis and still managed to keep unemployment at a record low, our budget balanced, and grow our economy.
I know for some this election will be about "putting a Democrat in the corner office" or finding someone who is "more supportive of everything Trump says and does" but both views are extremely short sighted. We currently have governor in Chris Sununu who genuinely loves this state and works hard every day to do what is best for everyone and he deserves our support.
Drew Cyr
Laconia
