To The Daily Sun,
I found the most recent development of the Colonial Theatre rehab project to be rather interesting. Let me get this straight: you are refurbishing a THEATER. It has seats. And an orchestra pit. And a balcony. And a green room. And hallways and a ticket office. And concession booths. Hmmm. What else might a theater have? I know… a STAGE! In fact, when one considers the theater a place where live performances are to take place, you might assume that the STAGE might even be the main attraction in this building called a THEATER. But alas, this theater is in a place called Laconia. Laconia is a city where the so-called “leaders” are of the most clueless and gullible type. The contractors must be aware of this – I mean, we ALL are. So what do contractors in the modern era do? They do what they do – burn through all “contingency” monies and, knowing their “customer” and what they can get away with, take out their premade list of extras and add-ons at the eleventh hour. "Why, we’re so close to completion – we CAN’T stop now!" So out comes the checkbook (AKA the taxpayers’ pocketbooks). This doesn’t pass the smell test. But, Laconians keep electing the same clowns over and over again and hand them free reign. "Oh, but the theater! Let’s just keep shoveling them more and more money! It’ll be great – you’ll see!” The line from that famous movie from the late 70’s comes to mind: “Thank you sir, may I have another!"
Doug Lambert
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.